Roger Di Giaimo
Roger Di Giaimo, age 90, passed away in Santa Rosa on March 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Roxanne Di Giaimo and Teresa Resso; son, Ray Di Giaimo; all of Santa Rosa, four grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Roger was born in New Jersey in 1929, a son of Italian immigrants, Roger and Anna Di Giaimo. He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He operated a Shoe Repair shop in Santa Rosa for 34 years. He was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church. He was an honest, self-reliant and prayerful man with a devotion to the Virgin Mary. He will be remembered for his love for his grand and great grandchildren, his friendship with neighbors and his love of gardening.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to s.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020