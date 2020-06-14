Roger J. Briole
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger J. Briole
January 17, 1923 - June 3, 2020
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Roger J. Briole on June 3, 2020 who died peacefully at home in Santa Rosa surrounded by his family. Roger was born on January 17, 1923 in Arudy, France to Pierre and Anne Briole. He was the eldest of three children. He served proudly in the French Navy and participated in the resistance during World War II. He immigrated to the United States in 1947.
He met his beloved wife, Catherine in May 1949 at a French picnic in Saratoga, CA. They were married in 1950 and settled in the Noe Valley district of San Francisco. It was there that they raised their family. They were owners of the Noe Valley French Laundry for 26 years. In February 1976 they moved to South Lake Tahoe to go into the motel business. In December 1988 they retired to Modesto, CA, then in 2009 they moved to Santa Rosa, CA to be close to family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, and daughter, Anna.
Roger is survived by his son, Jacques Briole; four grandchildren: Russell (wife, Claudine) Garcia, Marcel Garcia (and Amy Garcia), Antoinette (husband, John) Holmes, and Marcos Garcia; six great grandchildren: Manuel, Gabrielle, Madeline and Andre Garcia, and Amina and Isaiah Holmes.
Memorial services are delayed due to Covid-19 but being planned. Roger was interred next to his beloved Catherine at the Mountain Cemetery in Sonoma. Please call Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary for details at 707.838.6000 or by visiting whcmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Momentum for Mental Health 438 North White Rd., San Jose, CA 95127 or to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved