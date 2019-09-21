Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lawrence Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Lawrence Williams Notice
Roger Lawrence Williams
July 23, 1924 - September 8, 2019
Someone once asked Roger how old he was when he first felt like a grownup. He replied: "When?!? I still don't feel like a grownup!"
Roger was a vivid and elegant man, witty, forthright and erudite. His French was so fluent that he was mistaken in France for a native. Born in Seattle, Roger spent most of his life in the Bay Area, with a number of extended sojourns in France. He received his BA and MA from the University of Washington, majoring in French and music. His Ph.D. from UC Berkeley in Romance Languages combined both his skills with a thesis on the writings of Hector Berlioz. Roger taught for 30 years at San Francisco State University in the French and Comparative Literature Departments, retiring in 1986 to pursue his passions of music composition, poetry, travel and gatherations for food (he was also a gourmet cook) friends and frolic. Predeceased by his first wife, Jane, he is survived by family members Hugh, Anila, Martha, Steve, Evan, Pam, Thom, Karin, Blake, Colin, Cathleen, Carol and by his partner in joy and crime, Robin, together with many treasured friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Download Now