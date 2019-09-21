|
Roger Lawrence Williams
July 23, 1924 - September 8, 2019
Someone once asked Roger how old he was when he first felt like a grownup. He replied: "When?!? I still don't feel like a grownup!"
Roger was a vivid and elegant man, witty, forthright and erudite. His French was so fluent that he was mistaken in France for a native. Born in Seattle, Roger spent most of his life in the Bay Area, with a number of extended sojourns in France. He received his BA and MA from the University of Washington, majoring in French and music. His Ph.D. from UC Berkeley in Romance Languages combined both his skills with a thesis on the writings of Hector Berlioz. Roger taught for 30 years at San Francisco State University in the French and Comparative Literature Departments, retiring in 1986 to pursue his passions of music composition, poetry, travel and gatherations for food (he was also a gourmet cook) friends and frolic. Predeceased by his first wife, Jane, he is survived by family members Hugh, Anila, Martha, Steve, Evan, Pam, Thom, Karin, Blake, Colin, Cathleen, Carol and by his partner in joy and crime, Robin, together with many treasured friends.
