Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1244 St. Francis Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Cooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Patrick Cooney


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Patrick Cooney Notice
Roger Patrick Cooney
April 3, 1942 - September 19, 2019
Roger was born and raised in San Francisco. He is a graduate of Sacred Heart Cathedral School, where he played varsity football for all four years. He served in the Army for three years with a tour in Vietnam.
Roger is survived by the love of his life of 54 years, Bertie, son James (Kelly) Cooney, daughter Theresa (Jon) DeVault and three beautiful granddaughters, Caitlyn (Casey) Long, Bethany DeVault and Quinn Cooney. He is also survived by his younger sister Joan (Tom) McGuire, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Roger has been retired from P.G.&E. for the past 17 years, was an active member in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church for the past 47 years, including being a long-time volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul H. S. C. and Holy Spirit Men's Club. He was also a member of P.S.E.A. and American Legion. Roger enjoyed reading, golfing, fishing and traveling so he could smell the pines.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Rd. Donations in his memory may be made to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now