Roger Patrick Cooney
April 3, 1942 - September 19, 2019
Roger was born and raised in San Francisco. He is a graduate of Sacred Heart Cathedral School, where he played varsity football for all four years. He served in the Army for three years with a tour in Vietnam.
Roger is survived by the love of his life of 54 years, Bertie, son James (Kelly) Cooney, daughter Theresa (Jon) DeVault and three beautiful granddaughters, Caitlyn (Casey) Long, Bethany DeVault and Quinn Cooney. He is also survived by his younger sister Joan (Tom) McGuire, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Roger has been retired from P.G.&E. for the past 17 years, was an active member in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church for the past 47 years, including being a long-time volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul H. S. C. and Holy Spirit Men's Club. He was also a member of P.S.E.A. and American Legion. Roger enjoyed reading, golfing, fishing and traveling so he could smell the pines.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Rd. Donations in his memory may be made to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019