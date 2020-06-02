Roger Ronald Graeber

At the age of 75, Roger Ronald Graeber died peacefully in his sleep at Santa Rosa Memorial. Roger was born in Oakland, CA, and raised in Novato, CA. He attended Novato High School, College of Marin and UC Davis where he received an Electrical Engineering Degree. He was employed as an electrical technician and engineer at Varian Associates, Hewlett Packard and Agilent.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie, and two children, Larisa Plaga (John) and James Graeber (Jennifer) and was a devoted grandpa to his four grandchildren - Brandon, Christian, Zachary, and Calista. He is also survived by one brother, Jeffery, a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Ralph and Jeane Graeber and his brother, David.

Roger was a train fan from his childhood until death. Didn't matter if it was steam, diesel, miniature or outdoor railroad. The yard reflected this as he had a several working train signals on display as well as a restored Southern Pacific Caboose. Inside a garage, he built a train board with four pieces of plywood end to end. He could run three O gauge trains at one time with one disappearing.

He belonged to Motor Car Operators West, Northwestern Pacific Railroad Historical Society, California State Railroad Museum, the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation in Portland, OR and as well as other train museums. He was co -founder of the Green Valley Railroad that operated for a short time on a portion of the West County Trail in Forestville.

He owned a '32 Nash, 1925 White Truck, both of which he resurrected from the dead, and numerous '56 De Sotos. Some were for parts for the others that he got running. His De Soto Adventurer is a very good original that still runs today as does the other three cars he owns.

'56 De Sotos were his favorite as his grandfather was a mechanic for Waters De Soto in San Francisco and taught him to repair the cars.

He and his wife founded the Northern California Chapter of the National De Soto Club which later expanded to the California Chapter. He was also very involved with the Nor Cal Region of the Nash Car Club of America.

While frequently making movies of trains in the area, he also started making DVD's which he donated to various train organizations at no cost to them as a part of their fund raising activities.

He loved running trains with his grandchildren. He lived a very full life despite many health issues.

A funeral mass will be said when we can get together again. E mail: rgraeberservice@gmail.com for information as plans become available. Donations in Roger's name may be made to NWPRRHS, P. O. Box 667, Santa Rosa, CA 94951-9524

May you rest in peace, my love. Connie Graeber



