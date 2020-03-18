|
|
Roman "Romie" J.
Schneider, DDS
Roman passed into eternal life on March 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving spouse, Patricia, Patty, Schneider and his children: Thomas (Laura) Schneider, Elk Grove, CA, Joseph (Monique) Schneider, Tacoma, WA, Constance Schneider, Torrence, CA, Jeanne (William) Muttera, Susanville, CA, Mark (Carisa) Schneider, Sammamish, WA, Daniel (Kathryn) Schneider, Elk Grove, CA, John (Naomi) Schneider, Lake Tapps WA, Monica (Drew) Ramsay, Sebastopol, CA.
He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his siblings: Leon (Elizabeth decd) Schneider, Danville, CA, Claude (Mary Aquin decd) Schneider, Gainsville, GA, Marilyn (Rudy) Lorbiecki,-Sartell, MN, Dorothy (Robert decd) Berg, Waite Park MN, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen Kelly Schneider-the mother of their eight children, his parents, Dorothy and Louis Schneider, brothers Melvin and Ardwin (Marilyn) Schneider and great-grandchild Dakota Schneider.
Roman was born and raised in St. Cloud, MN, the oldest of seven siblings. Following graduation from Cathedral HS, he attended St. John's College, Collegeville, MN, for his pre-dental courses before entering Marquette University-Milwaukee, WI. While at Marquette, Roman was a PFC in the US Army. In 1944 all dental students were released from service at the convenience of the government. He graduated from the Marquette School of Dentistry in March 1946.
Following graduation, Roman set up his dental office in La Crosse, WI, where he practiced for four months before being called back into military service. He served as a Captain in the US Army Dental Corp in occupied Korea and Japan until 1948. Following an honorary discharge, he again set up practice in La Crosse where he practiced for ten years. In 1959, he moved his family to Santa Rosa were he practiced until he retired in 1989. During his 43 years as a dentist, Roman set up continuing education programs in La Crosse and Santa Rosa, he served on numerous boards and committees on the local, state and national level. In 1971, he was named the Redwood Empire Dental Society "Dentist of the Year".
Roman was active in many civic and religious organizations. He was a Life Member of the American Legion having joined in 1945. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. 3rd and 4th Degree and a Life Member of the American Dental Association. He was a past president of the California Dental Association and a past president of the Sons in Retirement-Luther Burbank Branch 17, a 40 year member of Kiwanis Clubs of Santa Rosa were he instituted the "Most Improved Sophomore Award". He began skiing at age 50 and became a member of the Santa Rosa Ski Club, skiing until age 84. He was a former Docent at the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens.
In 2008 Roman took up woodcarving, became a member of the Sonoma County Woodcarvers and the California Carvers Guild. He became an accomplished woodcarver winning many blue ribbons and Best of Show awards at local and state competitions.
Roman was an avid gardener and he enjoyed having something blooming in his yard year round.
Lafferty & Smith Colonial Chapel (4321 Sonoma Highway, Santa Ross, 95409) will provide visitation hours on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. A Vigil/Rosary Service will be held in the Main Chapel at 7:00 p.m.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (398 Tenth Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401). A reception in the Parish Hall will follow the Mass. All are invited to attend the Graveside Committal Service at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery (2930 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404).
Should friends desire, contributions in Roman's name may be sent to the St. Rose of Lima Restoration Fund (Address above), Sutter Hospice (110 Stoney Point Road, #200C, Santa Rosa, CA) or the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020