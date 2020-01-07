|
Ron Feige
1944 - 2019
Ronald Earl Feige, born January 5, 1944, passed away on December 30, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home in Occidental, CA. Born in Sonoma and raised in Occidental, Ron loved the "Niche in the Woods" that he built for his family, and was happy to come back home after a lengthy stay in the hospital, even though he returned on hospice care.
Ron was a kind and loving husband and father and is survived by his spouse of over 51 years, Pat, and their children Jim (Jenny) Feige and Debbie (Steve) Lindley. Adoring grandfather of Isabel Feige. Ron is also survived by his sister Cathleen (Bob) Cummings and bonus siblings Kathy (Ron) Shields, Loretta Alton, Sharon Ragland, and Dan Ragland, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended relatives. Preceded in death by parents Earl and Shirley Feige, his infant brother, and brother-in-law Tony Ragland.
Ron attended SSU before serving in the Army National Guard. After serving, Ron embarked on a career as a draftsman and loved designing homes, barns, etc. Although Ron eventually retired after almost 30 years drafting for Condiotti Enterprises, where he made many lifelong friends, he remained actively self-employed as he loved designing homes, remodels, and additions. Ron was admired for his strong work ethic and technical skill, always seeking a practical solution to make a home functional and beautiful.
Ron loved nature and the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, enjoying annual trips to Eagle Lake for trout, sharing an Alaska Salmon fishing trip with his son, and relishing many other fishing adventures. Ron's favorite activities included spending time with
family, camping, reading, and playing card games. Ron had a quick wit and a generous heart – he was always there to help out friends and family. Ron greatly enjoyed gardening and grew a variety of roses, camellias, rhododendrons and other flowers which he loved to clip as a gift for those who visited his home, often surprising his family and others with cut flowers bouquets as well; he always managed to brighten their day. Ron will be greeted in heaven by his many pets, and those of his children – he was often referred to as a dog whisperer, animals were drawn to him and he loved them so.
Ron was the strongest man we know, both physically, and in spirit. He was a warrior who fought valiantly and with a positive heart, to the very end. His passing leaves a hole in many hearts.
A public memorial service for Ron will be held at Community Church of Sebastopol (1000 Gravenstein Hwy North, Sebastopol, CA 95472) on Saturday, January 11th, at 1:00 p.m. Interment at the Druids Occidental cemetery will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Memorial Hospice, Santa Rosa. Or, in the spirit of Ron, gift flowers to a loved one or friend to brighten their day. He would love to have inspired either gift.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020