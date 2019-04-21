Home

Ron McGee, age 70, passed away January 26th, 2019. He suffered from numerous health challenges over the years, and in the end cardiac disease took his life. He and twin brother Don were born and raised in Santa Rosa. Ron had many hobbies and interests. He raced bicycles, played ice hockey (alongside Charles Schulz), and taught up-and-coming young hockey players. He also water-skied and snow skied and played tennis, all with proficiency. As a long-time member of the Rincon Riders he was always willing to lend a hand with an unruly horse or share his riding expertise. Ron was very generous with his time and knowledge. He made friends easily, and had many from all walks of life. He leaves behind three children, Nick, Adam, and Sara, and six grandchildren. Step-father John Raudelunas, step-brother Mark Raudelunas (Cheryl) and family, sister-in-law Sherry Hays, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Don, niece Paulette and great-uncle George Frey, who raised the twins from a young age until adults.
Private services will be held with immediate family.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
