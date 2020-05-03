Ron Smoot

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Ron Douglas Smoot. Ron recently passed away in his Healdsburg home after a brief illness

Ron was born on June 28, 1952, in Portland, but soon moved to Cloverdale with his parents Cliff and Connie Smoot. Though he was born in the '50s, Ron was the perfect child of the 1960s, living, laughing and loving all over his beloved Sonoma County. Ron collected art (his own), music (his own) and friends by the score.

His youth was spent scrambling the hills and creeks around Cloverdale with his friends Bruce Bond, John Reese and Elvin Duncan. Ron was a gifted athlete who preferred a blacktop pickup game or beer league softball to organized sports.

Ron graduated Cloverdale High School and Sonoma State University and became an accomplished commercial graphic artist. He designed and produced festival posters, popular tee shirts, and art products for wine and tourism businesses. Many Sonoma County residents have seen his work without knowing it.

Ron did not stray far from Sonoma County, fondly saying he lived everywhere from a converted chicken coop to his home in Healdsburg, which he shared with his dear friend Susan Esterby. He did take a trip to Hawaii where he married Samantha "Sam" O'Neill.

Ron was a lifelong musician, specializing in the guitar. He played in numerous garage bands including the Spydells, Johnny Bee and the Stingers, and the Sonoma Goods Band with his frequent band mates John and Elvin.

In his later years Ron could be seen on county beaches and vineyards painting in the plein air style.

Ron is survived by his siblings Wendy (Smoot) Harnett, Todd Smoot, and Robin (Smoot) Wilkerson, nieces Marla (Smoot) Connell, Hillary (Harnett) Murphy, and Mia Harnett, and nephews Andy Harnett and Max Smoot. Services are pending.

"Brothers and sisters are peas in a pod, bumps on a log, bugs in a rug, birds of a feather, partners in crime, friends forever."



