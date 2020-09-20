Ronald (Ron) Allen Louis
Ronald (Ron) Allen Louis, 86, died peacefully at home in Santa Rosa, California, on
September 13, 2020 surrounded by family. The cause of death was complications from Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
Born in New York City on October 16, 1933, Ron grew up in Manhattan's Inwood
neighborhood before his family moved to Port Washington, New York when he was 16. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School (1951), Wesleyan University (1954) with a degree in Physics, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (1957), with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering.
While working at a Long Island country club during college, he met his future wife Betty, whom he rescued from the bottom of the club's swimming pool after she, a non-swimmer, was tossed into the pool on a lark. Ron and Betty married in 1957 and have three daughters, Robin, Gail and Allison.
He started his career at Bell Laboratories and worked at various divisions of the Bell System and AT&T throughout his career. At Bell Labs, he worked on the first electronic switching systems, helping countries around the globe (including Russia, Germany, France, China and Korea) build telephone systems. As a member of the International Telecommunications Union (part of the United Nations), he traveled to many countries over his 42-year career, retiring from Lucent Technologies in 1999.
Ron possessed a puckish sense of humor. In college, he and some friends dismantled the car of their resident assistant (RA), reassembling it in the RA's dorm room suite. This bold, mischievous streak continued into adulthood: during a family shopping trip to Bloomingdale's, he marshalled his daughters to coordinate the alarms of a large display of analog alarm clocks, setting them to ring simultaneously. They all proceeded to enjoy the cacophony and antics that ensued from seats in the shoe department across the aisle.
While Ron lived most of his adult life in New Jersey, in 2005, he and Betty relocated to Sonoma County, settling in Spring Lake Village in 2014. He is survived by his wife,
daughters, son-in-law Robert, three grandchildren (Nicolas, Gabriel, Ellie) and his sister Romayne.
Known for his endless patience and equanimity, Ron will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Sutter Hospital, Sutter Care at Home, North Bay Home Care, the staff at Spring Lake Village and the family's many friends for all their love, support and assistance.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ron's memory to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund, 120 Stony Point Road, Suite 220, Santa Rosa CA 95401
(https://www.sonomacf.org
) or to Sutter Care At Home - Santa Rosa (Hospice), 110 Stony Point Road, Suite 200C, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(https://www.sutterhealth.org/scah
).
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.