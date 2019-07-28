|
|
Ronald Anthony Retana
Ronald Anthony Retana passed away peacefully, in his home in Santa Rosa on Friday, July 19th, 2019, with his loving wife and step-daughter by his side. Ron was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1933 and was raised there until the age of six when his family relocated to San Francisco, CA. Part of his younger years were also spent living with Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins in Querétaro, Mexico. He was a 1951 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco, and a graduate of San Francisco State College, and San Francisco Law School. Ron served as an Army Airborne Ranger in the 101st Airborne Division during the Korean Conflict . Subsequent to his service in the Armed Forces he joined the San Francisco Police Department as an Officer serving at the Northern station. He was also a partner in Cable Car Realty in San Francisco. In 1969, Ron joined the Marin County Sheriff's Department as a Sheriff's Lieutenant serving under Sheriff Louis Montanos and was involved in the infamous Marin County Courthouse Shoot-out in 1970. As a result of this experience, he helped to write and implement new Courthouse Security regulations for the State of California. The next time you have to go to court and are subjected to rigorous security screening, please think of Ron. After going to night law school and passing the California State Bar, Ron began practicing Law in San Francisco. He moved North to Sonoma County mid-70's and opened a very successful law practice in Petaluma, specializing in Criminal Law. He was a longtime member of the Sonoma County Bar Association. In 1992 Ron was the blessed recipient of a liver transplant due to a hereditary illness. As a result, he showed his gratitude by forming a support group and otherwise assisting organ transplant patients before and after transplant. Until the end of his life, he actively advocated for organ donation. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Leanne Retana of Santa Rosa; his beloved step-daughter Allyson Paige, his son, Mark Retana of Windsor; His sister, Marlene Hein and Brother in Law, Dr. Michael Hein of Tucson, AZ, and their three sons Michael, Mathew, and Tony Hein. Ron is also survived by his grand-children Dylan and Christian Retana of FL; Carl Miller (Nikki) of Santa Rosa, CA, and Caitlyn Miller (Justin) of Boise, ID; AND great-grand daughter Finley Wolf Miller of Santa Rosa, CA, and special niece Mylissa Johnson of Dayton, NV. Ron was predeceased by his father and mother Antonio Retana, and Margaret Retana (Santa Rosa), and step-daughter Lauren Miller (Santa Rosa). The family would like to express deep gratitude to all of Ron's Physicians at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa, UCSF San Francisco and Stanford Medical Center. We also want express deep gratitude to Heartland Hospice Care of Santa Rosa, Island Smiling Care of Santa Rosa, and Satellite Dialysis Center, Santa Rosa. At Ron's request there will be no formal services. His family and friends will gather at a later date for a private celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your making a donation to either Canine Companions for Independence at www.cci.org or Heartland Hospice Care, 3700 Old Redwood Highway, Ste. 103, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 28, 2019