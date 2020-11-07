1/1
Ronald David DeGrange
1944 - 2020
Born August 20, 1944 in Hayward, California to Elmer And Marjorie (Fancher) DeGrange.
Raised in Ione, CA, Ronny attended Amador County Schools and Sacramento Community College. He had a passion for horsemanship and in 1963, took a summer job at the Cloverleaf Ranch where he became a wrangler and met his wife-to-be Virginia (Ginger) Armstrong.
He served in the US Air Force from 1965-1967, was a music promoter and continued to improve as a horseman. As fate would have it he would reunite with Ginger at a horse show and the two would marry in the Cloverleaf Ranch Buzzards Gulch chapel on August 18, 1974.
An accomplished horseman, Ron spent years mentoring with professionals like Harold Cummins and Greg Ward. He competed in cutting and reining events and was a respected horse breeder and trainer. He worked with thousands of horse enthusiasts while running the Cloverleaf Ranch Summer Camp alongside his wife. As a member of both the Sonoma County Trail Blazers and the Reno Sierra Riders, Ron could always be found on the trail or in the arena. He was a great teacher who understood horse and rider alike.
Ron was genuine and relatable. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke: people listened. Ron was fair, gentle, and kind to humans and horses alike. He loved to host dinner parties and cook for friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife Ginger DeGrange, daughters Rachel Morgan and Shawna DeGrange, son Tye DeGrange, brother Allen DeGrange, and grandchildren Logan and Hayward DeGrange and Nicole and Shane Morgan.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service Sunday November 8 at 11 a.m. at Cloverleaf Ranch. Donations may be made in his memory to Charm's Place at 3892 Old Redwood Hwy, Santa Rosa CA 95403 or to the Sonoma County Trailblazers Foundation at P.O. Box 324 Santa Rosa CA 95402.

Published in Press Democrat from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cloverleaf Ranch
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
