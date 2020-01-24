|
Ronald (Papa Tigger)
George, Sr.
Ronald (Papa Tigger) George, Sr., graduate of Piner High in 1974, an accomplished craftsman and #1 cabinet maker in Sonoma County, passed away January 9th, 2020 at the age of 63. Joining his mother and father Betty and James George and siblings James, Alan, and Jayne George. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years Marilyn George, sons Ronald George, Jr., Michael Murphy (Teania), Troy Murhpy (Erica), daughter Christine George (Omar) and his ten grandchildren (Stephan, Ronnie, Sabrina, Shelby, Shawn, David, Ariona, Jayden, TJ and Jax), siblings Janet Deas-Rogers (Scott), Theresa Smith (Ray), Kenny George (Sherol), Joane Carpenter (Charley) sibling in-laws Jim, Carolyn, Donnie, Danny, Flossie (Chris) and countless nieces and nephews. Ron had a love for his family and friends and would do anything for them. A special man with a beautiful soul who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Come celebrate Ron's life with us on March 28th 2020, 2 p.m., at the Bennett Valley Guild, 4145 Grange Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95404. Please bring a dish to share.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020