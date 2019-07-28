Home

Ronald J. Huhn


1935 - 2019
Ronald J Huhn
February 15, 1935 - July 15, 2019
Ron was born in Akron, Ohio to Frank and Bertha Huhn. He graduated from Hower High School and became a very proud United States Marine. He was a skilled carpenter and worked various construction projects until he went to work for United Airlines. When he retired after 30 years, he turned his clock repair hobby into a business, where he met many wonderful people.
Ron leaves his wife of 63 years, Joanne, his son Ron Jr. (Kathy) of Petaluma, his daughters Karen (Robert) Schuette of San Pablo and Michele (Randy) Thurman of Cotati, his four grandchildren R.J. Schuette of Vacaville, Christopher Schuette of Woodland, Andrea (Brian) Crites of Guerneville, Shannon (Chris) Dukes of Novato, and his adored great-grandson Dylan Crites.
Per Ron's wishes, services will be private. Donations to the will be appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 28, 2019
