Ronald J. Larsen
Ron Larsen, a 40-year resident of Petaluma, died peacefully at home on July 22, 2019. He was born in Santa Monica in 1941 and spent his childhood in Redwood City. He was a 1958 graduate of Sequoia High School and a proud Marine from 1958 to 1962. He continued his education at San Francisco State (BA) and University of San Francisco (MA) and was the first in his family to be a college graduate.
Ron was a long time teacher of geography and anthropology at Novato High School, where he met his wife, Kathy on her first day as a high school teacher. After 15 years in the classroom, he became an assistant principal at Sinaloa Middle School in Novato and then principal of Twin Hills Middle School in Sebastopol. He went on to become a small business owner, a marketing manager for two local wineries, and in later years a campground host and avid volunteer.
Ron had Alzheimer's disease the last years of his life but it never got the best of him. He remained kind, caring, interested and interesting. He loved his family, Petaluma, good food and wine, travel, his beloved Giants and Niners and Jeopardy! He was a gentleman to the end.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy, his children, Emily, Spencer, Heather, and Shelley, his granddaughter, McKenna, and Kathy's siblings , Tony, Judy, Mary, Bob, Don and Herb, who surrounded him with love and helped carry him through the last chapter of his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Willa Salazar of Sunnyvale and Justin Larsen of Clovis and his brother, Brian Larsen of Palo Alto.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Petaluma Historical Museum Garden Patio, 20 Fourth Street in Petaluma on Saturday, August 24th from 2:00 – 5:00. For information, questions or to send condolences, email [email protected]
Donations in Ron's memory to the Shaw Center for Memory Care, 987 Airway Court, Santa Rosa 95402 or the Petaluma Historical Museum, Petaluma are appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019