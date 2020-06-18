Ronald James Allen

It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Allen announces his passing after a battle with cancer on Saturday June 6, 2020, at the age of 47 years old. Ron was born in Petaluma on March 9, 1973 to parents Loretta and Richard. He graduated from Casa Grande High School in 1991 and moved on to work in the medical field for the next ten years. When it was time to change careers Ron found a passion for appliance repair and eventually started his own business, Ron's Appliance Repair in 2013, which was his pride and joy. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his parents Loretta and Richard; his siblings, Rich, Rachele and Ray; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Ron was a devoted and giving friend to everyone that was in his life, and especially cherished his role as uncle. Aside from his love for buying unique gifts for his nieces and nephews, Ron had a passion for ocean fishing and crabbing and often spent his time off enjoying the ocean and outdoors.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 124 N. McDowell Blvd. Petaluma, CA 94954



