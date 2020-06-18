Ronald James Allen
1973 - 2020
Ronald James Allen
It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Allen announces his passing after a battle with cancer on Saturday June 6, 2020, at the age of 47 years old. Ron was born in Petaluma on March 9, 1973 to parents Loretta and Richard. He graduated from Casa Grande High School in 1991 and moved on to work in the medical field for the next ten years. When it was time to change careers Ron found a passion for appliance repair and eventually started his own business, Ron's Appliance Repair in 2013, which was his pride and joy. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his parents Loretta and Richard; his siblings, Rich, Rachele and Ray; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Ron was a devoted and giving friend to everyone that was in his life, and especially cherished his role as uncle. Aside from his love for buying unique gifts for his nieces and nephews, Ron had a passion for ocean fishing and crabbing and often spent his time off enjoying the ocean and outdoors.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 124 N. McDowell Blvd. Petaluma, CA 94954

Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
My deepest condolences on the loss of your son. May God give you strength and may your happy memories give you comfort. You are in my prayers and my thoughts. Kimberly Locke
Kimberly Locke
Family
June 17, 2020
Phillip Huffman
Family
June 17, 2020
Michael & Jacklin Roberts
Friend
June 17, 2020
Deborah Pidcock
June 17, 2020
Your family was big but so much love was running through each of you for each other there are many peoples in your life from the past and the present that are here for you all you need to do is reach out please know that we are here for every one of you he is at peace and He doesnt have to fight anymore he was a wonderful guy God bless all of you
Christine Roberts
Friend
June 17, 2020
May God grant you peace, comfort and understanding of his eternal love for your family. Our heart hurts beyond words for your loss and all who love Ronnie. God has bestowed upon Ronnie all the amazing gifts we all have been promised.
" God, please shower Ronnies beautiful family with your love in this time when they need you more than ever before".... Amen
All our love forever,
Debbie and Mike Pidcock
Debbie & Mike Pidcock
Family
June 17, 2020
Rachele,
Mom and I are so sorry to hear about your brother. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. ❤
The Carrillo's
christina Carrillo
Friend
June 16, 2020
Love you Ronnie... my favorite buddy, you felt like a brother, more than friend... one of a kind you are❤ My deepest heartfelt sympathies go to his family at this very challenging time.
Love, Colleen Segale and family
colleen segale
Friend
June 16, 2020
Rest in Peace Ronnie. You will be missed terribly.❤
Sheryl Judge
Family
June 16, 2020
Janice Hutchinson
Family
June 16, 2020
Leaving for Texas i lost family time I ran into Ron again when he worked at the hospital where Grandma Esther was admitted, she said he was so caring and took great care of her and i dont even think he was assigned to her. I know she was there to welcome him home along with so many others.
We reconnected during family reunions and talked often on the phone. He even FaceTimed me and walked me through installing a part and fixing my own stove top, I suggested he went Facebook live with repairs. He gave his funny little noises and just said no.
I would FaceTime him when Id be on road trips to show him Texas, he wasnt impressed. ♀ I promised Him i would visit his place in the vineyards and Ill keep that promise when I get back again, he loved it there.
I talked to him two days before he passed for the last time. We laughed about so much and got serious for just a moment. I so appreciated his friendship and I still owe him a margarita, I will make good on it Ronnie.
Rest In Peace, you were at peace with it, but you fought it with all you had ❤❤

Janice Hutchinson
Family
June 16, 2020
You were a big part of my life for many years. Many fun and CRAZY times. Lake Pillsberry, riding around in Dan's truck or the Zeidler's bug, your prom in S.F. I wish we could have reconnected. You will be missed.
Faith Robinson
Friend
June 12, 2020
Im very sorry to hear about Ronald. I took care of him several times while at UCSF and he is one of those people/patients that will always stay with me. His demeanor and personality was very positive, even in the worst of times. He always had a smile when I went to see him and even if I wasnt his nurse that particular night I always made time to say hi. It saddened me to hear of his passing today and just thought about the world lost a really cool person. I hope you are all well and know that he will be missed.
Ed Hueck
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
