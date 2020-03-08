|
Ronald John Larman
On January 21, 2020 Ronald John Larman left us to begin the "next adventure". Born September 9, 1935 in Hove, England, Ronald's first adventure was surviving the London Blitz, during which he was bombed out of three separate homes. At 15, he joined the British Merchant Navy, travelling around the world 13 times. Upon entering the United States, Ronald spent several years in Florida crewing aboard for Windjammer Cruises, sailing the Caribbean. In order to permanently immigrate here, he served three years in the U.S. Army 101st Division, Special Forces. Ronald loved the sea. He also loved trees. In the late '60s, Ronald took up bonsai, creating and caring for many beautiful specimens until his death. In 1979 the family moved to Sebastopol. Here, Ronald enjoyed the rural life, caring for acres of apples, bees and gardens. Upon his divorce in 1989, Ronald moved into town and became sole proprietor of Sebastopol Cleaners and Alterations where for the next 32 years he held court, dispensing advice and dry-cleaned clothes to generations of devoted customers. Ronald was a dedicated member of the Sebastopol Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his ex-wife Nancy Ricciardi, his children Rachel Larman and Russell (Yazmin) Larman, and grandchildren Adrian and Nayla. We love him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at the Sebastopol Masonic Lodge on March 28 at 2:00 p.m. All are invited.
