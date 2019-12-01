Home

St Sebastian's Catholic Church
7983 Covert Ln
Sebastopol, CA 95472
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Sebastian's Catholic Church
Sebastopol, CA
Ronald Lee Martinez


1951 - 2019
Ronald Lee Martinez Notice
Ronald Lee Martinez
Ronald Lee Martinez was born at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, California on August 3, 1951. He was welcomed into the arms of our heavenly father on October 28, 2019.
He is the beloved son of Delena and Avedon Martinez. His adoring family, Debbie Martinez, James Bowen, Jared, Nadia and Bennie Bowen, Delia Bowen and Justin and Mateo Walters.
He made us laugh. He taught us about grace and being different is a quality. We are all humbled by his existence. My good looking, super funny brother is now free.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Ronald Lee Martinez at Saint Sebastian's Catholic Church in Sebastopol, California at 1:00 p.m. on December 5, 2019.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
