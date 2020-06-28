Ronald Lee Uchytil

April 11, 1935 - June 8, 2020

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Ronald "Ron" Lee Uchytil. He was born in Paso Robles, California, and moved to Santa Rosa where he attended Lewis School, Santa Rosa High School (which showcased trophies of his prowess in tennis, softball and basketball), and Santa Rosa Junior College. He loved his job as a meat cutter and meat department manager at the A&B and Speers Markets. He spent many summers involved with his three sons as their team coach/manager at Rincon Valley Little League. Ron was always an avid Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan. He enjoyed abalone diving, fishing, gardening, traveling by cruise ships to Alaska, Panama, Caribbean and Norway, playing all kinds of games (including cards, Yahtzee and Scrabble). He so much enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, where he was the chief barbecuer. He also enjoyed the fellowship of the members of Two Rock Presbyterian Church where he helped with meal preparations for special events.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Uchytil; his wife of 54 years, Marylan, on December 4, 2010, and youngest son, Russell, on May 21, 1996, and brother, Robert (Bob) Uchytil, of Dublin, Caliornia. He leaves behind his fiancé, Christy Lovejoy of Sebastopol, and her son, David (Andrea) Lovejoy; and her grandchildren, Colin, Danielle, Christoper and Maryssa Lovejoy. Ron is survived by his children, Rhonda (Dennis) Darrow of Santa Rosa; Rick (Pamela) Uchytil of Santa Rosa; Randy (fiancé,Trang, and her daughters Soc and Nai) Uchytil of Hawaii; and daughter-in-law, Pam Uchytil-Velasquez (Mike) of Windsor. "Pops" also leaves his beloved grandchildren: Alyssa (Brent) Jones; Jessica Uchytil; Breanna (Ian) Moore; Ryan (Dianna) Darrow; Courtney (Mike) Healy; Shannon (JP) Tamayo; Malia (Chris) Magoulas; Zachary Uchytil; Adrian Beltramini; and Caitlin Velasquez. He also leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren: Ava Gustafson; Isabella and Kiersten Jones; Mackenzie and Channing Tamayo; Molly, Owen and Logan Moore; Russell and Carmela Healy; Dylan and Brook Darrow; Christos Magoulas; and Collins Velasquez-Warren. Ron is also survived by his sister-in-law, Dorie Uchytil, and 3 nephews, Scott, Brian and Mike Uchytil; and sister-in-law, Melva Donohoe, and three nephews, Rob, Rollan and Regan Cummins. He also leaves behind his aunt Mary and uncle Gordon Vestneys; numerous cousins; and his beloved poodle, Gidget. Ron's many long-time friends were all considered his family.

A Celebration of Life will follow when the limitations on travel and gatherings are lifted. Please email rdarrow@pacbell.net to receive notification of this gathering. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to a charity that means something to you.



