Ronald Norman GoinsRonald Norman Goins (aka: Ron, Ronny, Uncle Ron, Uncle Ronny, Unc, Ghostie, Chief) has transferred to his last duty station. He was born at the General Hospital in Eureka, CA on 23 April 1936. The family moved to Fortuna, CA, in 1940 where he attended Fortuna Elementary through 1948. In 1949, the family moved to Centralia, WA, where he completed high school. He was active in sports, captaining the Varsity basketball team as a Junior, and playing baseball and track.Graduating from high school in 1954 he returned to California, resuming friendships with his early school friends. He and several of his friends worked as "gandy dancers" (section hands) on the Northwest Pacific Railroad the summer of 1954. Weather got terrible, resulting in his joining the United States Navy in December 1954. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 1982, having proudly served his country for over 26 years.Also, in 1982, before retiring from the Navy, he married the love of his life, his wife Eleanor. They situated in Santa Rosa for 10 years where he was employed by the County of Sonoma. In 1992 they moved to Windsor and have resided there since.Always a sports fan, he was most happy when the Giants moved west, from New York, to San Francisco in 1958. He attended many games at Seals Stadium while Candlestick Park was being constructed. Stationed at Hunters Pt. Naval Shipyard he watched, puzzled, as the park was constructed on Candlestick Point and wondered why they would build a ballpark where it was so cold and windy. He watched it go up and watched the commencement of it being dismantled in 2015, some 55 years later. He loved all sports, but especially the Giants, whom he watched faithfully.He was a life member of the American Legion Post #21 and a member for over 40 years of the Fleet Reserve Association.He is survived by his precious wife and best friend, Eleanor, two daughters (Kelly and Stacy), four grandchildren (Justin, Zack, Victoria and Chase), many nieces and nephews and their families, all of whom he loved very much.Private services will be held. Private Interment, Santa Rosa Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronnie's memory are preferred to Redwood Gospel Mission, PO Box 493, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.