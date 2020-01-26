|
Ronald Raymond Caselli
Ronald Raymond Caselli, 87, passed away January 17, 2020 with his family by his side. Ron was born on September 8, 1932 in San Francisco, CA to Albert and Dorothy Caselli.
Ron earned a Master's degree in Education from SFSU and taught at Village Elementary School, Cook Junior High School, and as a pioneering teacher, was instrumental in the opening of Piner High School. After decades of service as an educator, Ron retired from the Sonoma County Office of Education in 1990. Ever popular with his students, he was well known as "Mr. C".
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his best friend Grove Bolles, and his precious granddaughter Kylee Cheree.
Ron is survived by his sister Joan Dietrick; cousins Richard Caselli and Barbara Shaules; children Randy, Chris (Stephanie), Martin, Jason, Sam (Lexi), and Ronda (Greg) Steele; nephew and neices Jeff Garrigan, Janine Stieben, and Jacky Goff; grandchildren Malik, Kayla, Jack, Aryana, Evelyn, Isabella, Isaiah, Crystal, Aaron and Max; and great-grandchildren Aaliyah and Amari.
Always an avid sports fan, lover of music and dedicated liberal, Ron lived a full life. He loved his family fiercely, and will be terribly missed and forever in our hearts.
The family sends heartfelt appreciations to Redwood Retreat for their love and care in his final years, and to Heartland Hospice for the incredible support and gentle guidance they provided.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 12:00-2:30 p.m., at Legends at Bennett Valley Golf Course, 3328 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to: Sonoma County Humane Society, Hannah Boys Center, or the Retired Teachers of California Association.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2020