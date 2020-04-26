|
|
Ronald Richard Yoder
Ronald Richard Yoder passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at his beloved lakefront home with his wife and daughters at his side. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Harold Richard Yoder, mother, Leonora Jean Laurila, and sister, Kathleen Ennis. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Yoder, daughters, Leslie Wolski and Alison Zander, sons in law, Kevin Wolski and Brian Zander, six grandchildren, Audrey, Jake, Zack, Marcus, Maggie and Riley and his brother William Yoder.
Ron was born in Berkeley, CA in 1944. He lived in the Bay Area as a young boy and moved to Sonoma County as a teen where he attended Analy High School and proudly played for the undefeated 1958 Analy Tiger's football team. Ron met Katherine in 1962 at the Russian River Rio Nido dance and they married in 1967 soon after he returned from serving in the Army in Germany, where he was a decorated sharp shooter.
Ron served as a law enforcement officer from 1968 to 1999, first with the SFPD and then the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Ron was a well-respected and highly regarded Sergeant known for remaining calm and collected when under pressure. While working for the SCSO he earned his BA in Physical Education and MA in Adult Fitness from Sonoma State University. His Master's project was a comprehensive fitness manual for criminal justice officers. After retiring from the SCSO Ron worked as a substitute teacher for a time and enjoyed participating in triathlons with his daughters and traveling with his wife. In his sixties Ron embarked on his second career with The County of Lake Community Development Department where he worked as a Planning and Stormwater Consultant certified in Erosion, Sediment and Stormwater. He also volunteered with the Lake County Resource Conservation District.
The only thing Ron enjoyed more than work was his family. Summer at the lake you could find him with the kids, grandkids, extended family and friends on the dock, swimming and at the BBQ. He was a diehard fan when it came to his grand kids' sporting events and he could be counted on to cheer louder than anyone else in the stands.
Ron "KoKo" Yoder will be dearly missed by his family. However, the example he set, the strength he exuded, the lessons he taught and the memories made will be cherished forever.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020