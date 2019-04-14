|
Ronald Silveria
Ronald Silveria, age 81, passed away at his residence in Sonoma on April 8, 2019. He was born in 1938, a son of George and Rena Silveria. He is survived by his children; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph and Joe Lawrence Silveria; a sister, Dolores Stockton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Silveria.
Prior to retirement, Ronald worked as the foreman at San Giacomo Family Vineyards. He was a volunteer firefighter with Schell Vista Fire Department for over 40 years.
In accordance with his wishes, no formal services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019