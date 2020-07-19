Ronald "Ron" Tantarelli

Ron's life was surrounded by love, laughter and happiness. He died peacefully at home on July 5th, 2020, in the loving care of his family following four years combating cancer. He is survived by his wife Nancy, children Mario (Jamie), Raymond (Kristen), Gina Schlosser (Eric). His joy was being called Papa Ron by his six grandchildren, Luciano (12), Gemma (8), Maximus (6), Cora (6), Opal (5), Artemis (1) and numerous great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his siblings Dan, Tom (Michelle), Mary (Mike Markley) and Mark (Debbie).

Ron was the 4th child of Opal Regina and Alfred Tantarelli of San Francisco. The family moved to Cobb Mountain in Lake County, then to Santa Rosa where Ron graduated from Montgomery High School. While playing volleyball at Santa Rosa Junior College, Ron met his future wife, Nancy Worrall. Ron and Nancy were wed in 1975, lived in Santa Rosa and later settled on an apple orchard in Sebastopol where they built their home and raised their family.

Ron was always a friendly face at Safeway where he worked for more than 30 years. After retiring, Ron embraced his title of Papa and provided day care for his increasing number of grandchildren. He was a loyal member of the 6 a.m. cycling class at Langermann Health Club.

Ron's signature dark mustache, incredible cooking and easy-going nature will be deeply missed by those that loved and knew him. A memorial is planned for June 2021 in honor of Ron's 70th birthday. For those that wish, donations can be made in Ron's honor to St. Joseph Memorial Hospice (707) 547-4680



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store