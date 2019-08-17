|
|
Ronald W. Schuelke
November 11, 1943 - August 5, 2019
Ron's strong spirit was evident as he waged his two and half year battle with lung cancer. He passed peacefully at home in the presence of his wife, Joy, following visits with his family members, including his step-son Patrick Gannon (Gabi), two granddaughters, and brother Jim (Sharon), as well as numerous other loved ones.
Ron is known for fierce loyalty, quick wit and contagious laughter. He was passionate about his causes and hobbies, including toys and the children in his life, fly fishing, mountain biking, model railroad collecting, MMA, and the broadly based needs and aspirations of his multitude of students.
He taught economics enthusiastically for over forty years, earning numerous acknowledgements, such as the Excellence in Education Award from the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce. He also counted many of his colleagues and former students among his closest friends.
Those wishing to make a donation in honor of Ron are invited to contribute to the John M. Soares Economics Scholarship (#4437, through the SRJC Foundation), the Hope Chapel Santa Rosa building fund (Time to Build), or Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County.
There will be a celebration of Ron's life held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Union Hotel (280 Mission Blvd. in Santa Rosa).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019