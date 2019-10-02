|
Ronald "Ron" William Mikita
It is with great sadness we announce that on September 18, 2019 Ron Mikita passed after a month-long fight. Over the last 20 years Ron had battled through many surgeries and hospital visits, but he always came through. He never complained and dealt with many things that most of us would not ever want to. He had a will to live but at the end his body could just go on no longer.
Ron was born July 8th 1942 to Michael and Jean Mikita. He spent his youth growing up in Sonoma CA and graduated from Sonoma High and University of Oregon. He spent 20 years working for Bank of America and after that held various positions in the accounting field.
Ron loved playing his banjo and "jamming" with a group. Until his health would no longer allow, he was an avid golfer and played many rounds at Rooster Run Golf Course. Ron was a loving and caring husband, father, and friend and could find the humor in most any situation. He loved having a beer with the "boys" at the Pub or Elks Lodge and he never missed the annual Tahoe trips and yearly trips to Hawaii.
Ron leaves behind his wife Carlyn Mikita (Carly), daughters Deanna Van Unen (Tony) Julie Kindy (Jeff) Lisa Spencer (Gary) and son Dennis Mikita (Wanda). He is also survived by brothers Mike (Beverly) and Dave (Mikita (Nancy), granddaughters Chandler Smith, Amber Kindy and Emme Mikita; grandsons Sean Kindy, Darian Van Unen, Will Mikita and Kyle and Austin Spencer. Great granddaughters Charlotte and Blakely Fields. Also surviving Ron is his good friend Dick Royce who was always there for him.
We would also like to thank all the nurses at Santa Rosa Memorial who cared for Ron during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019