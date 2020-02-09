|
|
Ronnie Juan Collins
Sunset was Sunday January 26th, 2020. Born June 21, 1990 in San Francisco, California to father, Ronald Gene Collins and mother, Lourdes Teresa Guillory. Ronnie was raised in Santa Rosa, California; he was a student at Helen Lehman Elementary, Santa Rosa Middle School, and a graduate of Redlands East Valley High School in Southern California. Ronnie continued his education at Santa Rosa Junior College where he earned an Associate Arts Degree. Ronnie enjoyed building props and theater sets for stage performances including plays and musicals. Ronnie became employed with the Sonoma County Transportation Division where he served as a bus driver for several years.
Ronnie is survived by his girlfriend Lela Stelee (her child Lenin Oaes and unborn child together) his mother, Lourdes Guillory (and spouse Reginald Guillory), his father Ronald Collins, Sr., his three siblings, Ericka Wanliss, Pilar Collins, and Tyree Collins, his five nieces; Janelle Wanliss, Marley Collins, Amaya Collins, and Kattia Collins. his two nephews, Nathan Collins and Zaccariah Collins, several aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandmother Teresa Caballero (and spouse Edwardo Caballero).
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday February 22nd, 2020, at God's Miracles Ministries located at 617B Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa, CA from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
If sending flowers, please send them to the above address.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020