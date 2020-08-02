1/
Ronnie Peters
1933 - 2020
Ronnie Peters
October 39, 1933 - July 23, 2020
Ronnie E. Peters born on October 30, 1933 and peacefully passed away on July 23, 2020, in Petaluma, CA.
Ronnie was a resident of Santa Rosa, CA. since 1963 and worked for State Farm Insurance for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his sister Aloma Sindona of Santa Rosa, CA. on February 19, 2020. He is survived by his sister Violet McInnis of Cotati, CA and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Gaye Carlson and Mabel Conti for all the time and care they gave to Ronnie.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 2, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
