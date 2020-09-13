1/2
Roosevelt (R.J.) Bailey Jr.
1978 - 2020
Roosevelt (R.J.) Bailey, Jr.
Roosevelt (R.J.) Bailey, Jr., born February 11, 1978 in San Francisco, CA, passed away from cancer at home, September 6, 2020 with his family by his side in Santa Rosa, CA.
R.J. is survived by his parents; Roosevelt and Maureen Bailey, sister Melissa Bailey, nephew Jayden Altizen, children Brayden, Brooklyn, and Braxton Bailey, their mother Serenity Bailey, aunt Evelyn Vincent, and cousins.
A private service will be held for immediate family. We will have a celebration of his life, when safe to do so.
In honor of R.J.'s love for pit bulls, especially, Chloe and Diesel (family pit bulls), we ask that any donations be made to: California Pitbull Rescue, 2624 Sheldon Dr., Richmond, CA 94803 or www.californiapitbullrescue.org/donate
Please be sure to mention, you are donating in honor of R.J., so that you'll receive a donation receipt.



Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
September 12, 2020
My condolences to RJ’s family. I was very fortunate to know him through bowling. We were on the same team. I always saw RJ encourage everyone including me. He was one of the kindest people I ever met. My heart hurts knowing I won’t be seeing him when bowling starts again. But he will always be in my memories. I hope you bowl a 300 game in heaven RJ
Kim Kelly
Friend
September 12, 2020
I want to send my condolences to Rj’s family, I am so very sorry for your loss. When I heard the news my heart sank, he really was a fun, warm and kind human being. Again I am so sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Charissa Pooley
Friend
September 12, 2020
Remembering RJ's big smile and outgoing personality. Rest easy RJ❤
Mary Hauser
Classmate
September 12, 2020
I will forever miss u RJ. I remember our family camping trips. You were the only cousin who wouldn't pick on me cause you were the nice one.
Athena Barbosa
Family
September 12, 2020
Sending my condolences so sorry to hear this news. I remember when he came to work for me and did my yard work. He was so funny and a hard worker. I enjoyed his company for that time he came everyday for a few week. Melissa and mom I send you ladies an air hug love you always
Marie amante
Friend
September 12, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Stephanie
Friend
September 12, 2020
I send my Condolences and prayers to the family of R.J, I remember RJ in his days at Elsie Allen as I worked there and the kids nicknamed me Mama Lobo after the school mascot I became the mother figure to All of them, RJ always had a big beautiful smile and a hug for me each time I saw him. Rest in heavenly peace RJ you will be missed but never forgotten. Love Mama Lobo(Fannie Reece)
Fannie Reece
September 12, 2020
Rest in paradise my sweet friend. Your heart was huge, your laugh so genuine and unique and you always had a smile that could brighten up any room. Your love and light will forever shine.

Rest easy RJ.

Amanda Vineyard
Friend
September 12, 2020
My earliest memory of RJ is from a Family Camp weekend when RJ was 12 or so. He was so kind to his youngest cousin, my son, who was about 4 or 5. He was funny and generous. May he rest in peace. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Caroline Fielding
Family
September 12, 2020
I am so sorry, RJ was such a kindhearted, gentle man. I loved him dearly and have a lot of great memories of him. He was my son-in-law many years ago, he always held a special place in my heart. He will be missed so very much. May he Rest In Peace with the Lord
Debbie Wallis ( Reis)
Friend
September 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jennifer Reis
Friend
September 12, 2020
RJ, was a fun happy go lucky guy always enjoyed seeing him on Thursdays at DD! I coached him in bowling whenever he asked.
Rip my friend you will be missed!
Dave Kirtley
Friend
September 11, 2020
I have so many fun memories of RJ. He saved my butt from falling many times in cheer. Such good times. Sending my love to all of you.
Laveda Contreras
Classmate
September 11, 2020
All I Can Say Is... Great Man and even Greater Friend.WE LOVE YOU RJ ❤Rest in Peace My BROTHER.❤Forever Cook JR. High & EAHS Class Of '97
❤Mustangs & LOBOS FOR LIFE!!!!!!
Ebony Barnes
Classmate
