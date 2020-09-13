Roosevelt (R.J.) Bailey, Jr.
Roosevelt (R.J.) Bailey, Jr., born February 11, 1978 in San Francisco, CA, passed away from cancer at home, September 6, 2020 with his family by his side in Santa Rosa, CA.
R.J. is survived by his parents; Roosevelt and Maureen Bailey, sister Melissa Bailey, nephew Jayden Altizen, children Brayden, Brooklyn, and Braxton Bailey, their mother Serenity Bailey, aunt Evelyn Vincent, and cousins.
A private service will be held for immediate family. We will have a celebration of his life, when safe to do so.
In honor of R.J.'s love for pit bulls, especially, Chloe and Diesel (family pit bulls), we ask that any donations be made to: California Pitbull Rescue, 2624 Sheldon Dr., Richmond, CA 94803 or www.californiapitbullrescue.org/donate
Please be sure to mention, you are donating in honor of R.J., so that you'll receive a donation receipt.