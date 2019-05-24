Home

Roque Tomarchio, 87, passed away May 10, 2019.
Born in Rosario, Argentina, he is survived by daughter, Liliana (Manny) Ayers, Life partner to Tess Chrisler and her family; Robin (Paul) Burgert, Andrew (Tammy) Chrisler, Julie (Tom) Laugero, Bradley Chrisler, Dana Chrisler, Tanner Chrisler, Angela (John) Samarron, Benjamin Chrisler, 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A special thank you and much love to the Sutter Hospice Staff who were devoted to what they do.
Celebration of Life for Roque is set for late July.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 24, 2019
