Rosalie Ann (Joubert) Levesque
Rosalie Ann (Joubert) Levesque was born April 7, 1929 in Kankakee, Illinois. After being cared for at home by her children, Rosalie passed away on May 16, 2020. While still a young girl, her family moved to San Francisco, CA. Rosalie attended Presentation High School and then City College where she met the love of her life, Raymond Levesque. Rosalie and Raymond were happily married for 69 years before Raymond passed in January of 2016. Rosalie is survived by six of her eight children, Christine, Denise, Gregory, Christopher, Michelle, and Nicole. Rosalie is predeceased by two of her sons, Peter, and Andre. She was a grandmother of 17 and a great grandmother of 15. After raising most of their children in San Francisco, Raymond and Rosalie moved to Sonoma where Rosalie worked for St Leo's Church nearly 24 years. Rosalie was an excellent cook, loved to play cards and dig in her garden. She was a great mom who gave all she had to her family. We will all miss her terribly. You could say she was the glue that binds. Mom, say hi to Dad and our brothers for us.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Hospice by the Bay or the Cancer Society.
Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.