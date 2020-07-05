1/1
Rosalie Sarrica Gillmore
1940 - 2020
Rosalie Sarrica Gillmore
April 10, 1940 - November 20, 2019
Rosalie Sarrica Gillmore died on November 20, 2019. She was 79 years old. She was born and grew up in the Borough of the Bronx, New York. She attended Westchester Community College in Valhalla, NY and she received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of San Francisco. She worked as a Legal Assistant in San Francisco for over 25 years. Five of those years, she worked for the William G. Irwin Charity Foundation.
She was married to Alan Gillmore who taught in the Larkspur School District until his retirement in 1991. She and Alan moved to Petaluma in 1993 after living in Mill Valley for many years. In 2014, they moved to Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa. Rosalie was an active member of League of Women Voters of Sonoma County, she was a life-long learner, avid reader and always enjoyed a robust political conversation!
Rosalie's husband, Alan Gillmore, predeceased her. She leaves her son, David Baker, daughter-in-law, Tracy, and two grandchildren, Gabriella and Charlie, who all live in San Diego, a brother, Lewis Sarrica, his wife Joanne; a niece, Jennifer Sarrica Davis (Joel), who all live in Boca Raton, FL and a nephew, Lewis Sarrica II (Anya), who live in Holbocken, NJ.
A memorial to spread her ashes and luncheon will be held in Sausalito in April 2021.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Driscoll's Valencia Street Serra Mortuary
1465 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
415/970-8801
