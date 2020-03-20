|
Rosalyn Margaret Brown Lepley, MD
Rosalyn Margaret Brown Lepley, MD, 85 years old, Santa Rosa, California
Rosalyn died, after a short illness, on March 6, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Rose is survived by her brother, Donald Brown (Alice) of Bothell, Washington and her sister, Josephine Roche of Napa, California, her children: Sacha Lepley (John Wildgust), Alan Lepley (Cathy Damstra Lepley), Aji Lepley-Kurtz (Dustin Nishimura), grandchildren: Shauna Irwin (Darren Irwin), Zoe Wildgust (Christopher Woltering), Alison Lepley, Jessica Lepley, Aji F Lepley, Steven Tianyue Gu, Owen Nishimura and great-grandchildren: Aly Irwin, Haeli Irwin and Bodi Irwin.
Born at Healdsburg Hospital on October 19, 1934, to Kingston and Ellen Brown, Rose lived in Dry Creek Valley for much of her childhood. Her grandparents' farm is now the Warm Springs Recreational Area. On the path to becoming a medical doctor, Rose attended Santa Rosa JC, graduated from UCSF nursing school in 1957, attended UC Davis for premed classes and graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School in 1967. She then completed a Family Practice Residency at Santa Rosa Community Hospital in 1970, one of the first women to do so. Rosalyn ran three private practices over the years, first in Santa Rosa on Montgomery Drive from 1970-1973, then Granite City, Illinois from 1974-1986, returning to Rohnert Park/Santa Rosa in 1986 until she retired from Solo Family practice in 2006. After two years of retirement, she returned to work for another ten years as a family practice doctor, working several days a week in Hollister, Clearlake, Lakeport Tribal Health and finally with Alliance Medical Center in Healdsburg until 2018.
As a solo practitioner, for many years she shared on-call duties with Dr. David J, Bloom and Dr. Phyllis J. Senter, cared for her hospital patients as well as office patients, performed C-sections when necessary, assisted on surgeries, and trained Resident Family MDs and Nurse Practitioners.
Delivering babies was one of Dr. Lepley's joys during her practice of Family Medicine, allowing her to take care of the whole family. She delivered at both Community Hospital (now Sutter) and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, welcomed all families including Medi-Cal patients and during her career delivered at least 2,000 babies and sometimes three generations!
Besides working in medicine, Rose enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, thrift store shopping, having pool party BBQs and meeting people from all over the world. She also enjoyed her little dog, Grover, who liked to sit on her lap while she read. Over the last few years, she was able to travel several times to England, Ireland and Italy with her daughter, son-in-law and son, boating on the Kennet & Avon Canal, the Scottish Lochs and the Shannon River, meeting friends and family in Edinburgh, Modena, London, and Dublin. Her calm energy, companionship, cooking and wisdom is sorely missed.
A special thank you to her office family Teri Ortiz and Lynda Brennan for the caring and support of Rose and her immediate family as she dealt with her failing body and made the final decision to transition to comfort care.
Rose said she did not want a service but a big party. In keeping with this, there will be a Memorial BBQ and pool party in July to celebrate her life. Please email her daughter, Sacha Lepley ([email protected]) to be given details once the plans are finalized. This email can also be used to share remembrances of Dr Rosalyn Lepley. Donations in memory of Rose, may be sent to University of Minnesota Medical School (give.umn.edu/medschool) or UCSF School of Nursing (https://giving.ucsf.edu/funds/ucsf-school-nursing).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020