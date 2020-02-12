|
|
Rosario Martinez
Rosario "Chayo" Martinez passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at the age of 63. A mentor, sister, mother and friend to many, she will be sorely missed. Born on June 30, 1956 to Fortino and Celia Martinez, she was an exceptional daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Nicholas Martinez. She believed in the best of all people, loved music with all her heart and especially enjoyed listening to her Grease album. Singing was always her favorite hobby. Chayo, we love you and know we will see you soon, take care of us all through your spirit. Con Puro Amor y Luz, La Santa Trinidad, ya puedes descansar. Te Queremos Mucho. Asi Sea, Asi se haga y Asi se hara. Services will be held at Daniel Chapel of the Roses, at 11:00 am on Friday, February 14, 2020, with a visitation there from 9:00am-11:00am.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020