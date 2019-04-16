|
|
Rose Erin (Burke) Hitchiner
February 27, 1940 - March 7, 2019
Rose Hitchiner passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. She had just turned 79 years old. Born in Baltimore, Maryland and raised in Southern California as Rose Burke, she was a proud Irish lass with a wonderfully wicked sense of humor. She will be missed.
Rose is survived by her beloved husband Ken Hitchiner, who she enjoyed life with for 30 years. She is also survived by her daughter Robin Bartholow and son Richard Burlingame (Stephanie). One of her great joys in life was seeing the growth and maturity of her grandchildren Calvin, Wesley and Samantha and her step-grandchildren Trent, Kevin and Sydney. The second in age of four siblings, she is survived by Geoffrey Burke (Diana), Robert Burke (Susann) and Kevin Burke (Peggy). Rose was predeceased by her daughter Erin and her ex-husband Richard Burlingame. When she passed she was lovingly surrounded by her son, daughter and husband.
Rose was a voracious reader and loved crossword puzzles. She spent over 20 happy years working at PG&E as a human resources representative. One of her greatest gifts to those who loved her was her incredible strength in the face of adversity. She was the strongest woman any in her family have ever known. Challenged by a number of health problems, Rose always stayed positive and expected those around her to stay positive too. She was not one to wallow in misfortune, but instead she encouraged everyone to get up and get going. Life is short!
There will be a celebration of Rose's life on Sunday, May 19th from 2-4 p.m. at the home of Robin Bartholow, 1605 Bryden Lane, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019