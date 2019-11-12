Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Rose Ielmorini
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Ielmorini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose L. Ielmorini


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose L. Ielmorini Notice
Rose L. Ielmorini
Passed away at home in Valley Ford, CA., November 9,2019, beloved wife of the late Leo Paul Ielmorini. Dear sister of Graycie Moody of Rio Vista, Virginia Hofer of Petaluma, Daniel "Sonny" Azevedo of Macdoel-Tennant, CA and the late Delores Azevedo. She was the loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. The family wish to express their appreciation to her devoted caregiver, Varea Hanfiro and family.
A native Marin County, CA, age 85 years. A lifelong resident of Sonoma County, Rose and her husband moved to their dairy in Valley Ford in 1955, where she helped in the operation of the dairy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY, Petaluma. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at PARENT-SORENSEN. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma. The family prefer memorials be made to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -