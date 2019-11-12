|
Rose L. Ielmorini
Passed away at home in Valley Ford, CA., November 9,2019, beloved wife of the late Leo Paul Ielmorini. Dear sister of Graycie Moody of Rio Vista, Virginia Hofer of Petaluma, Daniel "Sonny" Azevedo of Macdoel-Tennant, CA and the late Delores Azevedo. She was the loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. The family wish to express their appreciation to her devoted caregiver, Varea Hanfiro and family.
A native Marin County, CA, age 85 years. A lifelong resident of Sonoma County, Rose and her husband moved to their dairy in Valley Ford in 1955, where she helped in the operation of the dairy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY, Petaluma. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at PARENT-SORENSEN. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma. The family prefer memorials be made to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019