Rose "Rosie" M. Salazar Pereira
Rose "Rosie" M. Salazar Pereira, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2019 surrounded by her beautiful family. Dear daughter of Manuel Salazar (deceased) and Manuela Duarte Salazar. A beloved wife of 48 years to the late Alfred Pereira and a loving mother to John Pereira (deceased), Angelina Pereira and Chrystal Rose Pereira. Wonderful grandmother to Joel Pereira Allen, Mercedes Pereira-Galindo, Aliyana-Rose Pereira Carrillo and John Xavier Pereira Carrillo. Survived by a large family, Rosie was one of nine siblings, Lupe Tellas Salazar (deceased), Salvador Salazar, Micaela Salazar Lopez, Manuel Salazar (deceased), Delia Salazar, Carmen "Susie" Salazar, Juan Salazar, Orlando Salazar and was sister in law to Dolores Pereira. Rosie was born on December 14, 1945 in San Francisco, CA. She grew up in Bernal Heights. Upon the marriage to her high school sweetheart, Alfred (Al) Pereira, she moved to Daly City to begin her life as a hard working businesswoman, wife and mother. In 1982, Rosie, Al, son John and daughter Angelina moved north to a small farm town called, Windsor. There is where they adapted to country life, purchasing horses and other livestock on a ranch. In 1986, they welcomed their third child, Chrystal Rose. As a strong mentor and best friend to so many, Rosie was always the one to go to when you needed advice, support, a roof over your head or a hot meal. Rosie was the definition of hard work, dedication and perseverance. She Loved her family and friends unconditionally, enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, cooking and of course a nice chilled glass of Chardonnay. Rosie will be missed dearly and never forgotten as she has made an impact on so many lives.
A viewing and Rosary will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. -8 p.m. at Duggans, 3434 17th Street, San Francisco. Funeral will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Kevin's Catholic Church, 704 Cortland Ave, San Francisco 94110.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019