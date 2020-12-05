1/1
Rosemarie Torina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie Torina
Born in Bayside, New York, then moved to California in 1969 with her husband and children. She was a stay at home mom until her kids were older; then she went back to school to be an LVN. This was her calling because she was of the most caring, compassionate and friendly people you'd meet. On several occasions she brought home a stranger for dinner around the holidays so they wouldn't be alone. She would never miss a garage sale if she could help it and she was always on the lookout for a bargain. She loved to travel with Italy being her favorite place. Rosemarie was a great cook and we will miss her Italian cooking. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leonard Torina; children: Rosemarie Torina-Schwartz (Larry Schwartz), Clare Torina and Victor Torina; grandchildren: Vincent Schwartz and Janelle Schwartz; nephews: Michael Celiberti and Leonard Celiberti; nieces: Rosanne Tassa-Pernicaro, Carrie Tassa and Lisa Tassa. Preceded in death by her parents Michele and Rose Tassa; siblings: Robbie Tassa, Michael Tassa and Anna Tassa-Celiberti. A viewing will be held at Parent Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory on Sunday, December 6th from 9:00am to 3:00pm. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, December 7th at 11:00am at the Mortuary. Due to COVID, there are restrictions on how many people can attend. Clergy officiating is Fr. Gerry Gormley. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Petaluma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved