Rosemarie TorinaBorn in Bayside, New York, then moved to California in 1969 with her husband and children. She was a stay at home mom until her kids were older; then she went back to school to be an LVN. This was her calling because she was of the most caring, compassionate and friendly people you'd meet. On several occasions she brought home a stranger for dinner around the holidays so they wouldn't be alone. She would never miss a garage sale if she could help it and she was always on the lookout for a bargain. She loved to travel with Italy being her favorite place. Rosemarie was a great cook and we will miss her Italian cooking. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leonard Torina; children: Rosemarie Torina-Schwartz (Larry Schwartz), Clare Torina and Victor Torina; grandchildren: Vincent Schwartz and Janelle Schwartz; nephews: Michael Celiberti and Leonard Celiberti; nieces: Rosanne Tassa-Pernicaro, Carrie Tassa and Lisa Tassa. Preceded in death by her parents Michele and Rose Tassa; siblings: Robbie Tassa, Michael Tassa and Anna Tassa-Celiberti. A viewing will be held at Parent Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory on Sunday, December 6th from 9:00am to 3:00pm. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, December 7th at 11:00am at the Mortuary. Due to COVID, there are restrictions on how many people can attend. Clergy officiating is Fr. Gerry Gormley. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Petaluma.