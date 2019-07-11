|
Rosemary Milleson Kirk
Rosemary Milleson Kirk, 80 years old, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday July 6, 2019. Rosemary was born on March 30, 1939 in Washington, DC. She was the oldest child of Carl and Margaret Milleson and the older sister of Peggy (Milleson) Stemmler. The family moved to Vallejo, CA where Rosemary finished her last year of high school at Vallejo High. At the age of 18, she left home and began working at Bank of America, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Fred Kirk. Rosemary and Fred had two sons, Derek and Bruce. The family lived in many exotic areas and Rosemary relished in story telling of her days living in Guam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, where she learned to to make the best lumpia. In 1983, the family moved back to Santa Rosa. After the death of her husband, Rosemary began working at El Rancho Tropicana. After the El Rancho Tropicana, Rosamary went to work for Academy Theatrical Lighting and EcoNugenics. Rosemary retired and spent her time going to the casino, helping at her church, and enjoying a good martini at the end of a long day. Rosemary will be fondly remembered for her dry humor and unfiltered opinions. Rosemary is survived by her two sons Derek of Roseville, and Bruce (Jennifer) Santa Rosa, grandchildren Savannah, Sierra, Ben and Ava, and her sister Peggy Stemmler of Sacramento.
Rosemary requested that no services be held. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date at her son Bruce's house in Santa Rosa. Donations may be made in Rosemary name to Resurrection Parish, 303 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95401. The family thanks Daniel's Chapel of the Roses.
