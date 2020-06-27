Rosemary Parsons

September 27, 1926 - June 6, 2020

Rosemary Capurro Parsons, 93, of Rohnert Park, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 with her entire family by her side.

Rosemary was born in San Francisco on September 27, 1926. She was raised in San Francisco until the age of 10 and her family then moved to San Anselmo. She was one of seven children, (two sisters who died young) and four brothers with whom she was very close. Rose attended St. Anselm's School and then graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1943. She went on to work in Sausalito at Marinship and also worked for Ongaro Bros. in San Anselmo. After marrying young, Rosemary worked for many years for Luana's dress shops in San Rafael and Northgate. She had a great sense of style and was a shopper for many of San Rafael's women.

Rosemary raised her four children, Sharon Johnson (Kent), Mickey Walker (Mary), Janice Little (Tim), and Jill Cerutti- DelGreco in Santa Venetia, Rafael Highlands, and then in the Gerstle Park area. She moved to Rohnert Park in 1994 with her husband Jack Parsons, who preceded her in death.

Rosemary and Jack were married June 30, 1973 in San Rafael. They were both involved in San Rafael Elks, Marin Rod and Gun Club and St. Raphael's Guilds. Together they loved to travel to visit kids and grandkids. They were very involved with their 12 grandkids (and 16 great grandchildren), often traveling to watch sporting events. Rose loved to cook Italian food, and entertain friends and family in her home. She is known for her generosity, great laugh and many friends. She had a special way of keeping her family close, even though they lived apart.

Rosemary is survived by her four children, and step-son, Michael Parsons

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 on July 11 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Rev. Tom Diaz will be officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store