Rosie Lena Miller
September 4, 1924 - November 9, 2019
Heaven is shining brighter today because God has welcomed a new angel. Rosie Lena Miller passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. She was born September 4, 1924 and went to be with her late husband Fred and daughter Kathy on November 9, 2019. She was the second child of the late Ernesto and Augusta Morandi. Rosie was predeceased by brothers Reno Morandi, Hugo Morandi and sister Erma Ciabattari. Rosie was Born and raised in Fort Bragg and that is also where she met the love of her life Fred. Fred & Rosie moved to Santa Rosa in 1951 and raised their four children: Patricia (Donny) Agulan of Daly City, Richard (Linda) Miller of Santa Rosa, the late Kathleen Andrade of San Jose, and John (Wendy) Miller of Santa Rosa.
You could always find Rosie in her garden or kitchen. She loved gardening and cooking for her family and friends. Rosie loved cooking Sunday dinners for her family and her gnocchi's were out of this world. Rosie loved to tell everyone eating at her table to mangia and that eating more would make her very happy. Rosie was a diehard Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan. She kept everyone entertained with her cheering and her laughter.
Rosie is survived by ten loving grandchildren: Melissa, Brian, Tiffany, Reuter, Callie, Jason, Chris, Jeff, Brandon, and Kimberly. She has ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the nurses at Arbol skilled nursing and Janine from Sutter Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to our mom.
A celebration of life will be held at Daniels Chapel of the Roses on November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. 1225 Sonoma Avenue?, Santa Rosa, CA. There will be a reception to follow at the St Rose Catholic Church reception hall (398 10th St in the church parking lot). A private family grave side service will be held on Monday November 25th at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Please make memorial gifts to Sutter Hospice of Santa Rosa or the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019