Roxanne Rogers

November 30, 1957 - September 6, 2020

Four years of bravely battling cancer ended with her death on Sunday, September 6. Roxanne is survived by her sisters, Sue Healy, Denise Jacobs, Doris Rogers and Deborah Bryan. In her final months she was lovingly cared for by her best friends, Laurie Hartman, Julie Miller, Linda Albert and her sister, Doris Rogers. She lived and taught all over the world after getting her teaching credential in Edinburgh, Scotland. She was an avid outdoor enthusiast, reader, chess player and musician. She volunteered in many capacities including teaching English to adult refugees. She had a strong, abiding faith, which brought her considerable comfort from her loving community of like -minded friends. She demonstrated her courage, wit, intelligence and unique perspective on her world right up until the end. She will be missed by friends and colleagues all over the world and her little dog, Pita.



