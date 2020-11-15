1/1
Roy Bert Smith
1938 - 2020
It is with sadness that we report the passing of Roy B Smith on October 31, 2020. He had been in failing health and died of a stroke. Roy was born in 1938 in Brooklyn, New York and lived most of his young life in Ohio. He joined the Navy in 1956 and served as an Electrician's Mate on the USS Terrell County. After his discharge, he moved to Sacramento, California where he worked for P.G.&E. After that, he began a long and successful career in sales in Sacramento and later in Redding, CA. He moved to Santa Rosa in 1980 where he spent the remainder of his life. He loved politics, playing pool, working in his wood shop and Sunday crossword puzzles. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Marjorie. He was a special step-father to Heather English (Matt), Meredith Amato (Mark) and Brooke Gillis, and was an adored grandfather to Gabriella Meyer (David), Donovan Amato, Madison, Devin and Trey Hennes, Kylee, Kendall and Kassidy Schroth and great-grandfather to his precious Autumn Meyer. He proudly supported veteran's causes including Wounded Warriors.
Later in November, his family will join for a celebration of his life in a careful, thoughtful way.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

