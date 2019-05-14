|
Roy Dean Toupin
Passed away unexpectedly in St. John, US Virgin Islands at the age of 64 years. Devoted husband of Vivienne Toupin of Petaluma. Cherished father of Kevin Toupin, Nicolas Dean Toupin, and Natali Toupin. Survived by his adoring grandchildren. Beloved son of FloraMae Echavarren and the late Carl Toupin. Loving brother of Mike Toupin and Carl Toupin. Survived by several nieces and nephews.
Roy was born and educated in Twin Falls, ID, where he spent his early years and where he later served in the volunteer fire department and as a police officer. In 1985, Roy moved to Petaluma where he joined the Petaluma Police Dept., serving for 17 years attaining the rank of Sergeant. After his retirement, he entered into the computer business and then went on to work for the Marin County Sheriff's Dept., where he worked as a computer tech specialist. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, running, scuba diving and keeping fit. Above all, Roy loved his family. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service, Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Private Inurnment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 14, 2019