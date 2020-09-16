1/1
Roy Howard Gustafson Jr.
1938 - 2020
Roy Howard Gustafson, Jr.
April 28, 1938 - September 9, 2020
Roy Howard (Gus) Gustafson Jr passed away after years of battling multiple health issues. Born in Sebastopol at Hillside Hospital, to parents Roy Sr and Evelyn Gustafson. Howard graduated from Analy High School in 1956. He served in the National Guard and went on to pursue a career as an Electrician, eventually creating the business Select Lighting. Howard enjoyed growing up in the west county, fishing with his mother as a young child in the Green Valley creek and diving with his friends off the coast. Howard is survived by his sister Susan Bilsborough, former wife and recent caregiver Nellie Mae Gustafson, daughter Kim and grandchildren Christina and Zac, along with numerous nieces and nephews. A kind and gentle soul, he will be greatly missed.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
