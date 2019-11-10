Home

Roy Lee Jones Sr.


1951 - 2019
Roy Lee Jones Sr.
Roy Lee Jones, Sr.
June 21, 1951 - October 27, 2019
Born in Hanford, California, Roy passed away on October 27, 2019 in Cotati at the age of 68. Roy had been a resident of Sonoma County for 55 years and had worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for 40 years. He leaves behind his loving wife, Janice Jones of Santa Rosa; beloved sons Roy L. Jones Jr. of Santa Rosa, Jason D. Jones of Santa Rosa and Justin R. Jones of Anderson; and dear siblings Paul Jones of Rohnert Park, Sue Siler of Rohnert Park, Virginia Stone of Cotati, Susan Helm of Turlock, Jerry McClellon of Santa Rosa and Mary Lynn Russell of Santa Rosa.
At his request, there will be no formal services. If desired, donations in Roy's memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
