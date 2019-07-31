|
Russell Clover
January 20, 1926 - July 28, 2019
With sad hearts, we announce that Russ Clover, our dear husband, father and friend has gone to be with the Lord after a long and joyous life. He died on July 28, 2019 at the age of 93.
Russ was a man of many talents that he used to the fullest. He joined the Navy right out of high school in 1944 and served in both World War II and the Korean conflict. Afterwards, he was in the insurance business in Santa Monica and Santa Rosa. During this time he started Clover Decals, creating custom decals to enable model train enthusiasts to letter and decorate their model train cars. Next, he worked as a technician at OCLI in Santa Rosa assembling optics that flew on spacecraft supplying information for both military and civilian use. He retired from that job to open his own model railroad business, Clover House, selling wood ties, lumber, dry transfer lettering and many other items. His latest projects included custom design work for the O Scale West Model Train Show in Santa Clara and for the Rohnert Park Retirement Community where he lived.
Other talents included building his adobe house west of Sebastopol, making cabinets and furniture for himself and his friends, designing tools and equipment to improve the efficiency of his Clover House operation, and designing and printing the various Clover House catalogs. He also updated and completed maps of the local railroads from the Alan Tacy collection for the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Historical Society.
Russ felt he had been given much help from friends during his life and did his best to help others in need. He constantly looked for ways he could make another person's job or life easier.
Russ was predeceased by his first wife, Lois Mae (Smith) Clover. He is survived by his wife Jane Giles Clover, daughters Carolyn Aamot and Eileen Salsig, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed, but we know he is resting in the arms of his heavenly Father, free of pain at last.
The family invites friends and family to a Celebration of Russell's Life on Saturday, August 3rd at 2 pm at the Rohnert Park Retirement Community, 4855 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 31, 2019