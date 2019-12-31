|
|
Russell K. Tanner
1929 - 2019
Russell Tanner passed away at the age of 90 at Spring Lake Village, Santa Rosa. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Russ cared deeply for his family. He was always willing to drop everything to lend a helping hand or offer guidance/support. Russ was not only a gifted musician and dedicated photographer but also a handyman, athlete, fisherman, and avid reader.
Born April 23rd, 1929 in Healdsburg, Russ spent his childhood playing sports and music. He attended Santa Rosa JC and UC Berkeley. He served in the army after college before moving to San Francisco. His passion was playing jazz music. Russ played the double bass professionally before settling into a career as a stockbroker and investment manager.
Russ raised his family in Piedmont before moving back to Healdsburg in 2000. In 2018, he and Daphne moved into Spring Lake Village. Russ spent his retirement years golfing, playing poker and taking pictures.
Russ is survived by his wife of 62 years, Daphne, his son, Steve, and his two daughters, Lisa and Julie, and five beautiful granddaughters.
Always quick with a witty remark and a mischievous smile, Russ loved to have fun and make others laugh. His love of life will always be remembered.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019