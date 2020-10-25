Russell Lowell McNamee
July 13, 1947 - September 26, 2020
Russell McNamee passed peacefully away, at the age of 73, in his home in Lincoln, CA, with his son John and wife Tonya McNamee and their family. Russ was born in Walnut Creek, CA, to Hugh and Wanda McNamee. The family moved to Sebastopol, CA, in 1949, where Russ attended Goldridge/Gravenstein Elementary School and graduated from Analy High School class of 1965. After high school, he attended SRJC, receiving his AA in Civil Engineering, before serving four years in the Navy (one year in Vietnam). Russ worked for Sears for 25+ years as an appliance repair tech.
Russ is remembered with love by his former wife Cheryl Page, children John (Tonya) McNamee, Marcella (Stephanie) Cooper, Keith (Sara) McNamee, his brother Derral (Sandy) McNamee, and several grand and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private intimate family services are planned.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246