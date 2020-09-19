1/1
Ruth A. Maland
1940 - 2020
July 13, 1940 - April 6, 2020
Ruth passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born in Healdsburg on July 13, 1940 to parents Henry C. Segesman and Della R. Segesman. She is survived by her daughter Laurie Brown (Curtis), her son Kenneth Eugene Evans (Theresa), and Step-son Ron Maland (Shelley), grandchildren, Jennifer Scott, Matt Maland, Tiffani Evans, Ian Brown, Megan Brown, Tim Evans, great-grandchildren, Abbie, Ethan, Rylea, Miles, Jameson, and Julianna. She is predeceased by her husband Donald L. Maland.
Ruth loved reading, playing the Piano, working in her garden, cross stitching, sewing, especially for her grandkids and great-grandkids, and camping. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and will be missed by all. Ruth was laid to rest on September 18, 2020 at Oakmound Cemetery, Healdsburg. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Burial
Oakmound Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
